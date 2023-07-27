Man shot at Suffolk Starbucks, 1 person apprehended: Police

SUFFOLK, Va. — A man was injured in a shooting at a Starbucks Thursday morning, according to police.

On Thursday, July 27, Suffolk police responded to a Starbucks located in the 5800 block of Harbour View Blvd. at 10:18 a.m. in regards to a shooting incident.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue and Suffolk Police arrived on the scene and say they found one adult with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.

Suffolk police say they apprehended one suspect near the scene and there is no further threat to the surrounding area.

The investigation remains ongoing, and there is no further information available for release at this time.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line.

To submit online, go to this link, visit the Suffolk Police Department website and look for the Suffolk Crime Line link.