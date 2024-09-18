Portsmouth police search for man connected to robbery on Victory Blvd.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man entered a store on the 3900 block of Victory Blvd, claiming he had a firearm and took an undisclosed amount of money. Portsmouth Police are actively looking for the man.
Here is the press release from the PPD:
On September 18, 2024, an individual entered an establishment in the 3900 block of Victory Blvd. The individual intimated he had a firearm and took an undisclosed sum of money along with tobacco products. He fled on foot.
Portsmouth Police need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect, who is a black male described as being between 5’4 and 5’6, and weighing between 150lbs. and 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing black pants, black hoodie and white slides with a black Philadelphia Eagles mask.
We urge those with information about this incident to contact the Portsmouth Police Investigations Bureau at 757–393–8536. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also reach the Crime Line at **TIPS (**8477). Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or visit their website at www.portscrimeline.com. As always, Crime Line tipsters are never asked to give their names or required to testify in court. If a crime line caller’s tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of drugs or stolen property, they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.