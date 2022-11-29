Suspect turns self in after two hurt in shooting on Independence Boulevard in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man accused of a shooting that sent two people to the hospital in Virginia Beach last week turned himself in to authorities and is now facing charges.

Just after 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 23, Virginia Beach Police said they were called to a report of two people shot in the 700 block of Independence Boulevard. Officers found two people with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. They were treated at a local hospital.

Two days later, Johnathan Neal, 33, turned himself in to the Virginia Beach Police Department, according to a press release. He's being charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm and a concealed firearm (second offense).

Police said Neal, of Virginia Beach, is being held in the city jail on a no-bond status.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call VBPD at 757-385-4101 or Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

