Suspect wanted in James City County car wash vandalism incident: Police

JAMES CITY CO., Va. — An unidentified man linked as a suspect to a recent vandalism incident at a James City County car wash is wanted by police, county officials said Saturday.

According to James City County Police, Buckets Car Wash on Richmond Road reported the the overnight vandalism on March 7.

Surveillance video, police say, showed a suspect damaging equipment on the property.

James City County Police Dept.

Police described the suspect as a black man, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a gray hoodie, jeans, and a green undershirt with Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact James City County Police at (757) 253-1800.

You can also contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, or submit tips online.

Callers to the Crime Line and P3 Tips users may remain anonymous, do not have to testify in court, and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 if the information provided leads to an arrest.