Teen boy shot Saturday around Linster Street in Chesapeake: Police

Posted at 9:44 PM, Apr 15, 2023
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — According to Chesapeake Police, a teen was boy was shot Saturday.

City officials said they got calls about shots fired around Linster Street.

The boy was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation.

As of Saturday night, police did not have any information regarding a suspect or a motive or circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to the call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, or submit a tip online at P3TIPS.COM, or on their smart phone on the P3TIPS APP.

Callers are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court.

If a caller’s tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs, or stolen property they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,500.

