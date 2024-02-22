VADOC launches new tipline to help prevent flow of drugs, contraband into facilities

The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) has launched a new tipline to prevent the flow of drugs and other contraband into facilities.

Callers can anonymously speak directly to a member of the Department's Drug Intelligence Unit of the VADOC Special Operations Group or leave a detailed voicemail.

The information provided is vetted before it passes on to the VADOC's Drug Task Force, if warranted, according to the department.

"The safety and security of our employees, inmates, and supervisees is our top priority," said VADOC Director Chad Dodson. "We know that safety and security is a crucial concern for loved ones as well. That is why I am urging anyone who has any information about an attempt to smuggle drugs or contraband into our facilities to call this tipline. One call can save lives - and help the Virginia Department of Corrections in its mission to provide long-term public safety in the Commonwealth."

VADOC says they will continue to examine ways to prevent the entry of drugs and contraband into all facilities, and foster a safe and secure environment for both employees and inmates.

If you have information regarding drugs or contraband being smuggled into a VADOC facility, you're asked to call (540) 830-9280.