Virginia Beach brewer's laptop returned after resident recognizes suspect

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A Virginia Beach brewery was asking for your help in finding whoever came into their place Wednesday afternoon and stole some of their stuff, all caught on camera.

“It's sad,” Wasserhund Brewing Company co-owner Christine Holley said. “It seemed like the person came in with mal intent.”

Holley was looking for answers. “He guised it as applying for a job in order to get our server to walk out,” she said.

Surveillance video obtained by News 3 shows what took place just before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10.

The man, possibly a teenager, was seen taking their brewer's laptop and speaker. Holley told News 3 this all happened in a matter of about five minutes, and the laptop contained information related to the brewery, including recipes.

It's a shock to her and her husband, Aaron, who have had brews on tap at Wasserhund Brewing nearly six years.

“We call ourselves the Wasser Fam,” Holley said of her employees. “Whatever reason they [customers] are working through our doors, our first thought isn't, 'What's the bad thing that they can do?'”

Last year left them with challenges, adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic to stay afloat.

“We've spent 2020 basically working around the clock,” she said. “It required our time, our energy, our mental fortitude, and then worrying all of the time about our employees, their health, our customers, the money coming in the door.”

They hoped whoever did this would be found soon and on Thursday Holley said the brewer's things were returned. She said someone recognized the suspect in the video, went to his house and got the items to bring back!