Virginia Beach man found guilty in fatal MacArthur Center shooting

Norfolk Police
Chip Brierre
Norfolk Police
NORFOLK, Va — A Virginia Beach man has been found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in a fatal shooting at MacArthur Center in 2022.

The Norfolk Commonwealth Attorney's office announced Wednesday that Gary Moore was convicted in the shooting death.

In April 2022, police responded to a shooting at MacArthur Center where 33-year-old Roosevelt McKinney was found dead at the scene. Two other people were injured. Police arrested Moore a few days later.

Moore faced trial last year, and while the jury convicted him of two counts of unlawful wounding, it could not come to a decision on the manslaughter charge. However, this week, prosecutors said a jury convicted Moore on the manslaughter charge in McKinney's death.

