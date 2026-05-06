VSP investigating interstate shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va — Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday evening on Interstate 664 southbound near Jefferson Avenue in Newport News.

The incident was reported at approximately 6:05 p.m. according to the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Chesapeake Field Office.

State police say there were no injuries from gunfire during the incident. However, one person sustained a minor injury while attempting to exit their vehicle. State police did not say how that person was injured.

Virginia State Police have not released details about potential suspects.

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