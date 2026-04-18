Man hospitalized after shooting on Cedar Street in Norfolk, police say

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are investigating a shooting in the 800 block of Cedar Street Saturday night.

Officers were called to the area around 6:55 p.m., according to police. This is at The Clairmont at Campostella Station neighborhood.

When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with injuries police believe are life-threatening.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing. No other information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norfolk Crime Line.

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