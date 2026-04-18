Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityNorfolk

Actions

Man hospitalized after shooting on Cedar Street in Norfolk, police say

Norfolk police car
Norfolk Police
Norfolk police car
Posted

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are investigating a shooting in the 800 block of Cedar Street Saturday night.

Officers were called to the area around 6:55 p.m., according to police. This is at The Clairmont at Campostella Station neighborhood.

When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with injuries police believe are life-threatening.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing. No other information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norfolk Crime Line.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.

More stories from Norfolk

 

True Crime 757 Podcast