Woman who allegedly killed husband by running him over now charged with murder: ECPD

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A woman who police say ran her husband over with her car and killed him has now been arrested and charged with murder.

In February, police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian at White and Walson Street around 2:30 a.m.

When officers arrived they found 43-year-old Jermaine Calvin Major trapped underneath a sedan.

Police say his wife, 44-year-old Tyisha Louella Major, was the driver of that sedan.

Tyisha Major was under the influence at the time of the crash, according to police, and was originally charged with driving while impaired and felony death by a motor vehicle.

On Mar. 18, Elizabeth City police arrested Tyisha Major for the murder of her husband.

News 3 spoke with Tyisha Major's daughter after the incident. She says Jermaine Major has a history of abuse, and Tyisha Major was simply trying to get away from her husband when the tragedy took place.

Major remains in Albemarle District Jail with no bond.

