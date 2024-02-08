North Carolina woman sits behind bars after hitting, killing her husband with a vehicle

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A 44-year-old woman sits behind bars after allegedly hitting her husband with her vehicle at 2:24 a.m. in Elizabeth City.

When police arrived at the scene near the intersection of White Street and Walson Street, they found 43-year-old Jermaine Calvin Major trapped underneath a sedan. The driver of that sedan turned out to be 44-year-old Tyisha Louella Major, Jermaine Major's wife.

News Crime Line receives close to 4,500 tips in 2023, helps solve more than 300 cases John Hood

Police say she was under the influence at the time of her crash, so they charged her with driving while impaired and felony death by a motor vehicle.

News 3 spoke with Tyisha Major's daughter after the incident. She says Jermaine Major has a history of abuse, and Tyisha Major was simply trying to get away from her husband when the tragedy took place.

Police also listed the incident as an accident.

News Experts advise on self-defense after violent incidents at two Food Lions Conor Hollingsworth

In court documents it says that Tyisha Major "unlawfully, willfully and feloniously did unintentionally cause the death of Jermaine."

At her hearing on Thursday morning, her bond was raised by $50,000 to $100,000. She is currently being held in Albermarle District Jail.

The incident is still under investigation. If anyone has any information on the case, they are asked to call Elizabeth City Police or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.