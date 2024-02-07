Experts advise on self-defense after violent incidents at two separate Food Lion's

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — At around 6:50 a.m. on Wednesday, police responded to the Food Lion at Fairview Shopping Center in Virginia Beach for reports of an assault.

This wasn't the first incident to occur at a Food Lion in the last 24 hours. As on Tuesday night, police responded to a Food Lion in Portsmouth for reports of a double shooting.

Going back further than that, a couple of weeks ago, an elderly woman was followed from a store to her home and assaulted.

“It’s a little nerve-racking actually," a shopper on her way into Food Lion told News 3. "And as of now, I’m going to be looking over my shoulder so that’s not right."

Since these incidents keep happening, it begs the question, how can people stay safe when out in public?

“Right now, a lot of people are under duress, they have a short fuse, so we need to understand other people first, before they understand you," said Dong Kim, the Grandmaster at Hapkido Martial Arts in Virginia Beach.

Kim runs self defense classes in his studio to educate people on how to protect themselves.

“When you go to the store, when you places, try not to be on the phone, see what’s going on, do what you gotta do, show the confidence, look like you know what you’re doing,” he told News 3. "Then be able to walk out."

Kim stresses the importance of not getting distracted when running errands. If someone does approach you, know how to diffuse the situation.

“You don’t want to stand straight face to face, because you’re at a very weak spot,” he said. "So you want to have one leg in front, get your hands out, try to be friendly. Say 'hello, can I help you.' So you want that hand out to create that distance between you and the other person."

Kim will run a class on March 9 to teach women in the area how to stay protected, learn more on the website.