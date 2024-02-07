Watch Now
Person in hospital after assault outside of Food Lion at Fairfield Shopping Center: Police

Steve Helber/AP
A Food Lion grocery store sign at a Food Lion store in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, June 24, 2015. Dutch retailer Royal Ahold NV, which operates U.S. supermarket chains Stop &amp; Shop and Giant, has agreed to merge with its Belgian counterpart Delhaize Group, which operates the Hannaford and Food Lion stores in the eastern United States. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Posted at 10:02 AM, Feb 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-07 10:03:44-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A person is in custody after someone was assaulted outside of the Food Lion at Fairfield Shopping Center Wednesday morning, police say.

Police were informed about the assault around 6:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

The person who police say was assaulted was taken to the hospital to get treated for their injuries, according to VBPD. The person's condition is unclear.

Police say they have a suspect in custody, and there's no immediate threat to the community.

The nature of the assault and who was involved in the incident is unclear. We'll update this article once we learn more.

More stories from Virginia Beach

 

