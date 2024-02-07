Person in hospital after assault outside of Food Lion at Fairfield Shopping Center: Police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A person is in custody after someone was assaulted outside of the Food Lion at Fairfield Shopping Center Wednesday morning, police say.

Police were informed about the assault around 6:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

The person who police say was assaulted was taken to the hospital to get treated for their injuries, according to VBPD. The person's condition is unclear.

Portsmouth Police investigating inside Portsmouth Food Lion after 2 shot, injured Julia Varnier

Police say they have a suspect in custody, and there's no immediate threat to the community.

The nature of the assault and who was involved in the incident is unclear. We'll update this article once we learn more.

