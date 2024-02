PORSMOUTH, Va. — Two men were found with gunshot wounds in a store on London Boulevard as police responded at 8:30 p.m., Tuesday.

One was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released, while the other is now in custody, according to the Portsmouth Police Dept. Police are currently on scene investigating as of 10:30 p.m.

Our crew on scene arrived to see officers searching inside a Food Lion for evidence. As of right now, we are working to learn more on what lead up to this shooting.