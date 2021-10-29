Crossroads Treatment Center offering hope for local families

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The past year and a half has been tough for much of the country - and even tougher for individuals and families dealing with addiction.

Yet, there is help available, notably at Crossroads Treatment Center, which has locations across Virginia and North Carolina.

"That's what they need - hope to know they can recover," said Tracey Seege, regional director of Business Operations for Virginia. "Crossroads' vision is to give comprehensive, convenient, high-quality care to individuals that suffer from both mental health and substance use disorder."

The Medical Examiner's Office reports that in 2019, there were 339 people who died from a substance overdose in Hampton Roads. Between April and June 2020, they recorded the largest number of fatal drug overdoses ever seen in Virginia.

"Things have, really, unfortunately taken a turn for the worse, [especially] during the past year, year and a half."

Crossroads said they have seen more clients, but they are also helping more people in person across the 757 and via telehealth. They have two treatment pathways: The Opioid Treatment Program (OTP) and the Office Based Treatment Model. Both include working with counselors.

"When they come through our doors, they're not going to be judged," said Seege.

One aspect of addiction Seege said needs to be addressed more is the number of people who fall victim to opioids after a car accident or surgery.

"There's such a low awareness about the potential for dependents on opiods," she said. "[We need] to bring in awareness through education about safe opioid use [and] when it is effective because there are times where it is effective and individuals need it, but also making them aware of the dangers if they do not take that medication as prescribed."

Seege said regardless of where someone is on their journey, there is a way to move forward.

Crossroads operates in 10 states and they take Medicare, Medicaid, Commercial insurance, and personal pay. Seege said they don't want salary or lack thereof to be a reason not to seek help.

