VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - An Oceanfront bartender taken off the job by a motorcycle crash received help from friends and the community on Sunday.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Shack on 8th held "Crush for a Cause" -- a fundraiser for Dylan Rine, a popular bartender at the outdoor bar.

On May 29, the 24-year-old was riding his motorcycle on I-264 in Portsmouth when he and another motorcyclist collided. Rine survived, but leg and spine injuries have kept him from work since.

“Summertime is our peak business, and he’s missing out on probably 90 percent of his salary for the year," said Eric Jenkins, general manager for The Shack.

The fundraiser was organized by Rine's girlfriend and co-workers, and included a donation box at the bar's front door and a raffle.

Other bartenders at The Shack offered to donate their tips collected from making the bar's famous orange crushes and other favorite drinks.

"We want to help him pay some medical bills and car insurance, car payments and live through the summer without feeling strapped," Jenkins said. “Just to know how much we all love him and care about him.”

Rine did make an appearance at the event and tells News 3 he's well on his way to recovery.

Jenkins says he's expected back at work in mid-August — with the hopes of doing the job he loves through the rest of the summer season.