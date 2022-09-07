Culture closes after Norfolk revokes restaurant zoning certificate

NORFOLK, Va. - Culture Lounge & Restaurant has closed after the City of Norfolk delivered a Notice of Revocation.

Culture, which is located on Granby Street, has operated under a Restaurant Zoning Certificate since the beginning of January. According to the city, such certificates require restaurants within the Downtown Norfolk area to close before midnight and prohibits onsite entertainment.

The city says they recently launched an investigation after reports of continued violations to its zoning certificate. On August 22, the city's Zoning Administrator delivered a notice of intent to revoke the certificate.

This is due to "failure to satisfy Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority requirements for restaurant alcohol sales; failure to remit required food and beverage taxes; and providing entertainment within a designated restaurant facility," according to a statement from the city.

The notice of intent gave the lounge ten days before calling for its revocation on September 1. Culture now has 30 days to appeal this revocation, but they must remain closed pending a decision by the Board of Zoning Appeals.

Culture previously operated as a nightclub, but in December 2021, Norfolk City Council voted to allow Culture to only continue operating as a restaurant, not a nightclub.

That decision was made after some neighboring businesses and residents said Culture has attracted violence since it opened in 2018.

According to an Instagram post from Culture Lounge, they say they can "proudly say nobody ever got shot inside or outside Culture Lounge." The posts also writes that the lounge is tired of the "constant harassment" from the city.

"As part of Norfolk’s new Business Compliance Unit, City Zoning staff will continue to review restaurants within the city for compliance with applicable regulations," the city's Director of Communications states.

News 3 is working to learn more details from the city and Culture on the recent closure and will update this story with more.