Currituck Animal Shelter accepting adoption applications for 61 dogs rescued from 'unsanitary, inhumane' conditions

CURRITUCK Co., N.C. - The previous owner of 61 dogs rescued by the Currituck Animal Control officially relinquished ownership of the dogs Thursday, meaning that the Currituck County Animal Shelter can begin the process of adopting the dogs out.

The dogs, 47 adults and 14 puppies, were rescued from Bentwood Labradors in Moyock on January 28. One dog was found dead, and several others were taken to get emergency medical treatment.

According to the animal shelter, several of the dogs were found underweight and in bad health. None of the dogs have been violent and most of the dogs are very shy.

The shelter said a large number of adoption applications were received by the animal shelter regarding the rescued dogs. Some applicants have already been approved, and staff will process remaining and new applications as quickly as they can.

The shelter also said that there are also other dogs and cats at the shelter that are currently ready for adoption.

Citizens may contact the shelter for updates on the rescued dogs’ health and information about specific pets at 252-453-8682.

The animal shelter is open on the following schedule for anyone who wishes to view the available pets ready for adoption:

Monday - Closed

Tuesday - Saturday 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Sunday 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.