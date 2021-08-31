Currituck Co. Schools announces 14 positive COVID-19 cases across district as school mask mandate goes into effect

CURRITUCK Co., N.C. - Currituck County Schools announced Monday 14 positive COVID-19 cases across seven of its schools.

Most of the cases are coming from the district's middle and elementary schools. Below is a breakdown of the number of cases found at each school:

Currituck County High School - 2

Moyock Elementary School - 4

Shawboro Elementary School - 1

Griggs Elementary School - 1

Moyock Middle School - 3

Currituck County Middle School - 1

Jarvisburg Elementary School - 2

Following the protocols from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, school officials say they have notified Albemarle Regional Health Services of the positive cases and have initiated contact tracing.

All identified people who have come into close contact with these cases have been notified, the school district said.

This comes after two cases were reported from the J.P. Knapp Early College High School last week.

Starting Monday, masks are mandatory for all students and staff inside school buildings and on buses in the county after they were previously optional. Last week, the Currituck County Board of Educators reversed course and unanimously voted to approve updated face covering policies and procedures.

