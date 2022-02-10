Currituck County Board of Education votes to make masks optional in schools starting Feb. 14

CURRITUCK Co., N.C. - Another northeastern North Carolina school district will make masks optional in schools.

Members of the Currituck County Board of Education voted Wednesday night to make masks optional in Currituck County Schools facilities starting Monday, February 14. The vote was unanimous.

If a cluster of COVID-19 cases is identified at a specific school, the mask mandate will be reinstated at that school building for 10 days.

Due to the federal mandate, masks will still be required on school buses.

This is the third local North Carolina school district to make masks optional.

Tuesday night, the Dare County Board of Education voted to rescind the mask requirement in Dare County Schools, except where masking is federally required. Like in Currituck County, masks will only be required on school buses or other school transportation vehicles subject to requirements from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The Gates County Board of Education voted unanimously to make masks optional for staff and students in grades K-12 starting Tuesday, February 15, with stipulations.

