Dare County Board of Education votes to rescind mask requirement, except where federally required

Ted S. Warren/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2021, file photo, students wear masks as they work in a fourth-grade classroom, at Elk Ridge Elementary School in Buckley, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Posted at 8:49 PM, Feb 08, 2022
DARE Co., N.C. - Members of the Dare County Board of Education voted Tuesday night to rescind the mask requirement in Dare County Schools, except where masking is federally required.

The motion to amend the policy passed with a vote of 6-1.

According to the new policy, masks will only be required on school buses or other school transportation vehicles subject to requirements from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Margaret Lawler, who represents District 3 (encompassing Kitty Hawk, Southern Shores and Duck), was the only board member to vote "no." She said she did so "out of respect for the teachers I've talked to about this issue," and said "they've asked me that we just hold on one more month."

With Tuesday's vote, the policy change will go into effect immediately.

In Virginia, the state Senate voted 29-9 to advance legislation to make masks optional at schools. The legislation would be in line with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's executive order, which has been the subject of several lawsuits.

