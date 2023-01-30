Watch Now
Currituck County deputies searching for armed man: 'Stay inside your homes'

Posted at 6:21 PM, Jan 30, 2023
CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. — Currituck County sheriffs deputies are searching for 29-year-old Preston Mertes after they say he fired shots in the area of 5812 Caratoke Highway.

Deputies say he is wearing all black, carrying an assault-style rifle and to not approach him if you see him as he is considered armed and dangerous.

They're warning residents to stay inside their homes.

Caratoke Highway is closed between Aydlett Rd. and Macedonia Church Rd. while officials investigate and search for the suspect.

This is a developing story, stay with News 3 for updates.

