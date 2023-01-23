Cut through the noise during News Literacy Week

This week, News 3 is helping you cut through the noise when it comes to the news.
WTKR and our parent company, the E.W. Scripps Company, have teamed up with the News Literacy Project, a non-partisan non-profit that helps news consumers discern what credible and what's misinformation.
Using a mis-and-disinformation checklist can help.
- Does the story have multiple sources?
- Who wrote it?
- Are they credible?
- Does it source experts?
- Has another outlet carried the story?
Another tip, always watch out for something that seems overly dramatic or emotional.
Some websites can help you fact-check information to make it easier to decide what's real or fake.
Stay with News 3 for more tips during our News Literacy Week.