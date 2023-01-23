Watch Now
Cut through the noise during News Literacy Week

Scripps National
news literacy
Posted at 5:39 PM, Jan 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-23 17:39:00-05

This week, News 3 is helping you cut through the noise when it comes to the news.

WTKR and our parent company, the E.W. Scripps Company, have teamed up with the News Literacy Project, a non-partisan non-profit that helps news consumers discern what credible and what's misinformation.

Using a mis-and-disinformation checklist can help.

  • Does the story have multiple sources?
  • Who wrote it?
  • Are they credible?
  • Does it source experts?
  • Has another outlet carried the story?

Another tip, always watch out for something that seems overly dramatic or emotional.

Some websites can help you fact-check information to make it easier to decide what's real or fake.

Stay with News 3 for more tips during our News Literacy Week.

