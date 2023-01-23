Cut through the noise during News Literacy Week

This week, News 3 is helping you cut through the noise when it comes to the news.

WTKR and our parent company, the E.W. Scripps Company, have teamed up with the News Literacy Project, a non-partisan non-profit that helps news consumers discern what credible and what's misinformation.

Using a mis-and-disinformation checklist can help.

Does the story have multiple sources?

Who wrote it?

Are they credible?

Does it source experts?

Has another outlet carried the story?

Another tip, always watch out for something that seems overly dramatic or emotional.

Some websites can help you fact-check information to make it easier to decide what's real or fake.

Stay with News 3 for more tips during our News Literacy Week.