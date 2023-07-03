Watch Now
News

Actions

Damage reported in Suffolk after strong storms move through Monday

treedown5.jpg
Wade Francom/WTKR
treedown5.jpg
treedown2.jpg
treedown6.jpg
treedown3.jpg
Posted at 5:39 PM, Jul 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-03 17:59:08-04

SUFFOLK, Va. — Neighbors in the Wilroy Road community of Suffolk reported damage in their neighborhood Monday evening after strong storms moved through the area.

News 3 crews could see limbs of a tree that fell on one home near the 2100 block of Wilroy Road. Crews could be seen directing traffic and removing debris from the area.

There's no word if there were any injuries.

Wx Lightning 3.png

Today's Forecast

First Warning Forecast: Severe storms likely tonight, but what about the 4th?

Patrick Rockey
4:57 AM, Jul 03, 2023

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates as they are received.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV