'Dangerous shorebreak' warning issued for Virginia Beach, Outer Banks Wednesday

The National Weather Service has issued a dangerous shorebreak warning on Wednesday for Virginia Beach and the Outer Banks of Currituck.

This comes as the East Coast Surfing Championships kicks off today.

61st annual East Coast Surfing Championships begin in Virginia Beach

Swimmers and surfers should take heed, as shorebreak can throw them to the bottom of the water and cause head or neck injuries.

We have a reporter following this story today and will update you as we learn more about the conditions.