Rough waters not stopping annual surfing competition in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Spectators packed the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Wednesday watching the Coastal Edge East Coast Surfing Championship.

It came as the National Weather Service issued a "dangerous shorebreak" warning for Virginia Beach and the Outer Banks of Currituck County.

Dangerous shorebreak is expected for VA Beach and Outer Banks Currituck Wednesday. Shorebreak can throw swimmers and surfers to the bottom causing head and neck injuries. Pay attention to flags and posted signs. pic.twitter.com/RHavLeIt9i — NWS Wakefield (@NWSWakefieldVA) August 23, 2023

Experiences surfers like Wes Laine (a world-ranked surfer) welcome the rough waters and the bigger waves. He said they're actually helpful for the pro surfers.

"The bigger, the better. They're not worried about it at all," he said. "There is a lot of current moving to the south, so surfers are facotring that into their strategy. They're starting a little further up the beach and using that southerly current to get them into the better waves."

News 3's Jay Greene talked to Liam McLaughlin, a Virginia Beach native, who surfed in the amateur competition on Wednesday.

"It's like a warm-up," he said.

McLaughlin is a longboarder. He said while he's experienced enough at navigating a rough current, the choppy conditions can be a little challenging for longboarders.

"When you're out there with no leash, a single fin, it can be a little tough," McLaughlin said.

Red flags dot the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. The National Weather Service said the dangerous shore break could result in injuries.

Lifeguards kept watch Wednesday afternoon, making sure everyone, even the most experienced surfer, stayed safe.

"They're trying to be preventative," said Tom Gill with the Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service.

Gill wants people to see and be aware of the red flags. He said in these conditions, it's best to stay knee-deep in the water and stay close to shore.

The flags mean something different for surfers, he said.

"The surfers can surf because those conditions are better," he said.

But Gill has a reminder for them, as well.

"Don't overestimate your ability," he said. "Make sure that you're able to handle the conditions. If this is your first time surfing, this is not your day to start."

Laine said these professional surfers have a good grip on what they'll be going up against throughout the day.

"From an hour-to-hour basis, the guys that are surfing heats have spent a lot of time prior looking at the conditions in the morning and trying to judge where to go, where to be," he said.

The championship runs through Sunday. The Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service said if you ever have questions about the red flags, just ask a lifeguard, and they'll fill you in.