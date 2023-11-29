Dare Co. high school principal resigns, assistant principal suspended pending investigation

DARE COUNTY, N.C. — According to a message sent out to families of First Flight High School students, the school is under an interim principal during an investigation into the former prinicipal and assistant prinicpal, who is on suspension with pay pending an investigation.

Former principal Chuck Lansing resigned and Assistant Principal Lela Ingram is on suspension with pay pending an investigation, but they did not specify the reason.

Superintendent Steve Basnight said in the message that due to employee confidentiality, they are unable to provide any additional details about the situation.

"We want to assure you that First Flight High School's staff remain committed to providing a high-quality education and nurturing learning environment for your child," Basnight said in the message. "Our human resources department is taking immediate steps to fill the principal position."

Director of Secondary Instruction Denise Fallon will take on the role of interim principal, according to Basnight.

"We are confident Mrs. Fallon is well-equipped to lead the school through this transitional period."

