DARE COUNTY, N.C. - As the Fourth of July approaches, Dare County officials want to remind residents where exactly fireworks are illegal.

Communities located along the barrier islands of the Outer Banks frequently experience strong breezes and occasional high winds Many residences and rental properties in the area contain wooden shingles, wooden decks and wooden walkways that lead from the beach or waterfront back to the property.

The combination of wind, wood, dry dune grass and fireworks is a dangerous combination, especially during Fourth of July weekend.

To ensure safety, residents should instead enjoy one of the four local fireworks shows that are scheduled to take place in various locations throughout Dare County.

All fireworks are illegal in the following areas of Dare County:

Town of Duck

Town of Southern Shores

Town of Nags Head

Town of Manteo

Hatteras Island (Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, Buxton, Frisco and Hatteras Village)

Some additional areas of unincorporated Dare County

Illegal fireworks in the state of North Carolina include devices that leave the ground—such as bottle rockets and mortars—and have a report or “bang.” Examples of these include firecrackers and M-80s. These types of devices are not legally available to purchase or to use in North Carolina.

Fireworks are legal in the towns of Kitty Hawk and Kill Devil Hills, as well as Dare County’s unincorporated areas on Roanoke Island and the mainland villages within Dare County.

According to the National Fire Protection Association and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s annual, more than 19,500 reported fires are started by fireworks each year.

Children between the ages of 10 and 14 have the highest rate of fireworks injuries—with more than 1/3 of fireworks injuries victims being under age 15.

