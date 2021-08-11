DEA: Meth making a comeback in Hampton Roads

Hampton Roads, Va. – The DEA says meth is making a comeback in Hampton Roads.

They said it’s more potent, cheaper to make and killing too many people.

They say drug cartels out of Mexico capitalized on the pandemic and flooded our area drug markets with meth and fentanyl – causing major addiction problems and overdoses.

“We’re starting to see a huge uptick in the amount of meth being used in the Hampton Roads area,” said Jarod Forget, the Special Agent in Charge, DEA Washington.

They say in years past, smaller, home-grown meth labs would pop up, but now meth is being made in super-labs and large amounts are made cheaply and more potent than they’ve seen in the past.

Health officials report an increase in deadly meth overdoses in recent years and they say sometimes meth is also mixed with fentanyl.

“The cartels are here. They’re bringing the drugs here and the market is here,” said Forget.

He said they are seeing a very comparable market in price at the wholesale, distribution level and retail level. He said the levels are similar to some of these other bigger cities that have historically had a huge meth problem.

The DEA reports that most methamphetamine seizures in Virginia have historically occurred in and around the Shenandoah Valley, however the DEA has seen the supply and distribution lines for this drug rapidly moving across the state.

They said fatal meth overdoses are on the rise in Virginia, increasing substantially in the last 3 years.

“We see members of the cartels directly in our communities,” said Forget.

They want the public to be aware of the issue as they work to get more drugs off the streets.

