14 law enforcement agencies across Hampton Roads conclude counter-gang initiative

NORFOLK, Va. - Announcements about a counter-gang initiative will be made on Wednesday morning.

The U.S. Marshals Service said the Norfolk Police Department will be hosting a press conference to discuss the results of Operation Triple Beam – Tidewater.

The operation is a U.S. Marshals-led counter-gang initiative. Fourteen law enforcement agencies from across Hampton Roads took part in the two-month operation, which concluded last week, officials said.

Police Chiefs from multiple jurisdictions in Hampton Roads will be taking part, along with leadership from several Federal Law Enforcement Agencies and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The announcements will be made Wednesday at 10 a.m., and News 3 will be there to provide updates.

