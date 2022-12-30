Watch Now
News

Actions

Dead body found on E. Princess Anne Road: Police and Fire Rescue

Norfolk Police
WTKR News 3
Norfolk Police
Posted at 9:30 AM, Dec 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-30 10:11:22-05

NORFOLK, Va. — A dead body was found on the 900 block of E. Princess Anne Road, according to Norfolk Fire-Rescue and Norfolk Police. That’s near the Norfolk Health & Rehabilitation Center.

Authorities went to check on the well-being of a man lying on the ground this morning just after 7 a.m., and later pronounced him dead at the scene.

TRENDING: Stabbing at the Janaf Shopping Center Walmart leaves one injured: Police

The investigation is currently being investigated as an “undetermined death,” according to officials.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV