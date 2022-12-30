Watch Now
News

Actions

Stabbing at the Janaf Shopping Center Walmart leaves one injured: Police

Stabbing at the Janaf Shopping Center Walmart leaves one injured: Police
Penny Kmitt/WTKR
Stabbing at the Janaf Shopping Center Walmart leaves one injured: Police
Stabbing at the Janaf Shopping Center Walmart leaves one injured: Police
Stabbing at the Janaf Shopping Center Walmart leaves one injured: Police
Stabbing at the Janaf Shopping Center Walmart leaves one injured: Police
Stabbing at the Janaf Shopping Center Walmart leaves one injured: Police
Posted at 9:01 AM, Dec 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-30 10:10:28-05

NORFOLK, Va. - A man was stabbed this morning at the Janaf Shopping Center Walmart, located at 1170 N. Military Highway, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

A report came in around 6:18 a.m. about a stabbing in the Walmart store’s parking lot. When police arrived, they found a man with a stab wound in his abdomen.

TRENDING: Dead body found on E. Princess Anne Road: Police and Fire Rescue

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV