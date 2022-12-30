Stabbing at the Janaf Shopping Center Walmart leaves one injured: Police

NORFOLK, Va. - A man was stabbed this morning at the Janaf Shopping Center Walmart, located at 1170 N. Military Highway, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

A report came in around 6:18 a.m. about a stabbing in the Walmart store’s parking lot. When police arrived, they found a man with a stab wound in his abdomen.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with News 3 for updates.