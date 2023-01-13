Deadly crash on Chesapeake Expressway closes northbound lanes

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Police are on scene of a deadly vehicle crash.

On January 13, at about 4:52 a.m., officers responded to the 168 Expressway just North of the tolls after reports of a vehicle crash.

Police say they found that there were two vehicles involved in the crash.

One adult male was pronounced dead at the scene, and an adult female was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to officials.

The preliminary investigation shows that one vehicle was traveling northbound, and one vehicle was southbound. One vehicle crossed the median and struck the other, police explained.

The northbound lanes of the 168 Expressway are closed for the investigation with the northbound traffic being detoured onto S. Battlefield Blvd at Gallbush Rd.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.