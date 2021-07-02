Watch
News

Actions

Death investigation underway after man's body found off Virginia Beach Boulevard

items.[0].image.alt
WTKR
Virginia Beach Police generic.jpeg
Posted at 3:39 PM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 15:39:32-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police are investigating after a man's body was found in the 1400 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard Friday.

Officers are currently on scene and have launched an investigation to determine how he died.

There is no further information.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections