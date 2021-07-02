Death investigation underway after man's body found off Virginia Beach Boulevard

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police are investigating after a man's body was found in the 1400 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard Friday.

Officers are currently on scene and have launched an investigation to determine how he died.

There is no further information.

A deceased body of an adult male was located in the 1400 block of Virginia Beach Blvd. VBPD on scene and have initiated an investigation to determine the circumstances of his death. No further details available at this time. pic.twitter.com/7YqvGjycwg — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) July 2, 2021

