Debris washing up on Outer Banks shores, where is it coming from?

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — Cape Hatteras National Seashore and the Town of Nags Head have seen plastic, metal, paper and textile fabric debris washing up in low densities along roughly 25 miles of beaches.

The debris has been seen from Nags Head to the villages of Rodanthe, Waves and Salvo.

Reports of debris began on April 27, according to a spokesperson for the Town of Nags Head.

The debris was reported to the US Coast Guard's Sector North Carolina.

According to the spokesperson, the nature of the debris suggests it may have come from a US Navy vessel located near the northeastern coast of North Carolina.

Staff from multiple agencies have been picking up the debris including Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge, the US Coast Guard, the US Navy and the Town of Nags Head.

The US Navy is investigating the incident.

