Decomposed body found by landscapers identified as missing man from Portsmouth

Posted at 5:29 PM, Sep 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-08 17:38:50-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department have identified the body landscaping crews found in a pound last month as 78-year-old Roger L. Hammond.

Around 9:40 a.m. on Aug. 25, police said they were called to he 2500 of Frederick Blvd when landscapers found skeletal remains.

Hammond was last scene on May 2, according to a missing persons notice from PPD. There was a concern for his well being because he was without his medication.

Have You Seen Me

