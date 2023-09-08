Decomposed body found by landscapers identified as missing man from Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department have identified the body landscaping crews found in a pound last month as 78-year-old Roger L. Hammond.

Around 9:40 a.m. on Aug. 25, police said they were called to he 2500 of Frederick Blvd when landscapers found skeletal remains.

Hammond was last scene on May 2, according to a missing persons notice from PPD. There was a concern for his well being because he was without his medication.