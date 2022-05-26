Defense to cross examine police sergeant in Virginia Beach murder trial

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Defense attorneys will be cross examining a police sergeant during the third day of the Lamont Johnson murder trial.

It's the defense's chance to question the sergeant, whom helped illicit a confession from Johnson. The taped confession was played for jurors on Wednesday.

Johnson is charged with second degree murder and is accused of killing Bellamy Gamboa in 2018.

In the confession, Johnson calmly and methodically described pushing Gamboa. She fell down the stairs. Johnson then says he "snapped" when she said she was calling the police and pushed her to the ground and choked her until she was no longer moving.

Johnson then said he took Gamboa's body and put her in a dumpster in Chesapeake.

During opening statements of the trial, prosecutors also played a brief clip of video of Johnson with investigators at the dumpster explaining how he put the body in the dumpster.

It's expected that video will be played as the prosecution continues to present their case. Prosecutors also played video of the trash facility in Portsmouth during their opening statement. Gamboa's body eventually wound up at the facility in Portsmouth. Her body was never recovered.

Once the prosecution is done presenting its case, the defense will get their turn.

Stay with News 3 for updates on the trial.