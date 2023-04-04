Del. Tim Anderson announces his intent to run for State Senate

Delegate Tim Anderson (R) announced his intent to run for State Senate.

In an announcement posted on Anderson’s Facebook page, he said he plans on entering the Senate 19 race. The district comprises parts of Virginia Beach and Chesapeake.

His full statement is as follows:

After much thought, advice from friends and prayer - my family has decided that I will be entering the Senate 19 race which comprises parts of Va Beach and Chesapeake.



This is a safe Republican seat - but there are now three announced candidates for the GOP primary. So the battle is from now until June 20 (primary day).



The district is below or You can also see it here: https://www.vpap.org/offices/state-senate-19/district/



If you live in this zone and are a registered voter- please come to my law office today from 8:30-5:30 to sign the ballot access. 2492 N Landing Rd 104, Va Beach. I really need this help! We must turn in the signatures by Thursday.



Second - I am asking for you to support the campaign with a $10-$25 a month gift. I have thousands of supporters - so please set monthly recurring donations up at www.timforva.com. Small dollar donations is how I won my last primary and I cannot do it without everyone supporting me once again.



Make sure you are on my mailing list - sign up at timforva.com. Tim Anderson

As his statement notes, Anderson isn’t the only Republican vying for the State Senate seat: Christie New Craig, State Senator John Cosgrove’s Chief of Staff, previously announced her candidacy for the 19th District of the Virginia Senate.

Anderson said his office has begun gathering signatures for his ballot access petition. He says he needs 250 signatures to get on the ballot before Thursday, April 6.

In February, he announced he would not be seeking re-election in the House of Delegates. He represented District 83 and held the position for one year.

Stay with News 3 for updates on who will enter the running to fill upcoming vacancies in the General Assembly.