Delta 8 and marijuana seized at York Tobacco & Vape shop

YORK COUNTY, Va. — The York County Sheriff’s office said employees of the York's Finest Vape & Tobacco shop were selling vape products to underage kids.

Authorities said several illegal products were seized on Sept. 15, including Delta 8 THC, which is illegal after a law went into effect on July 1st.

"This investigation began a little over a month ago when I received complaints from concerned citizens and parents that illegal products were being sold from this shop," York County Sheriff Ron Montgomery said. "Underage children were purchasing vape products on a regular basis."

York County Sheriff Delta 8 and marijuana seized at York vape shop

Montgomery said a search warrant was executed on Friday at the vape shop on George Washington Memorial Highway.

"Numerous illegal products were seized during the execution of the search warrant that include Delta 8 pre-made blunts, 26 containers of prepackaged marijuana, 84 liquid THC packages, synthetic marijuana," Montgomery said.

Currently in Virginia, marijuana can only be sold for medical use. The vape & tobacco shop is still open.

One employee inside the store said Bezeid Khaomani, who was named in court documents no longer works there.

Va. dispensaries prepare to take hit on Delta 8 THC sales as new law begins

Court documents say Khaomani sold marijuana out of the store. Court records went on to detail that authorities conducted surveillance on the employee doing illegal drug transactions.

Some York County residents said they were surprised to hear about it.

"It’s shocking, but I had no idea," one York County resident said. "There’s a lot of vape stores up and down in York County."

York County Sheriff Delta 8 and marijuana seized at York vape shop

"I am shocked to see it here," another York County resident said.

"I hope that it’s investigated thoroughly so it doesn’t continue to happen in other neighborhoods," another resident said.

Some residents said they are not surprised.

"I’m not because I feel like a lot of those vape shops sell to underage kids all the time," one resident said.

The York County Sheriff's Department says charges are pending for two employees at the York Finest Tobacco and Vape Shop.