Virginia Democrats propose more bills to crack down on gun violence

NORFOLK, Va. - As pro-second amendment supporters lobby lawmakers at the Virginia Capitol Monday, Democrats have proposed a series of gun laws they believe will crack down on gun violence.

Among the proposals, one bill will prevent the future sale of assault weapons after July 1 as well as ban high-capacity magazines. A similar, broader bill in 2020 led to controversy and the bill's eventual defeat.

"A lot of people will not be pleased it doesn't go far enough, but it's designed to slow the spread of these firearms on the street," said Sen. Creigh Deeds (D-Bath) on Friday.

Another bill would require anyone with a gun where a child is in a home to lock the gun up.

One provision would ban people from carrying assault weapons in public.

With Republicans in control of the House of Delegates, these kinds of bills could face an uphill battle to becoming law.

Still, the issue remains contentious in Virginia and led to a debate on the floor of the House of Delegates Monday.

"Democrats offer getting guns off the street by prohibiting the sale of dangerous assault weapons and high capacity magazines," said Del. Patrick Hope (D-Arlington).

"I think we should have a more comprehensive conversation about why these things are happening, not necessarily about the instrument these things are happening under," said Del. Tim Anderson (R-Virginia Beach).

Lawmakers will be in session for 45 days this year as the debate over this controversial topic continues.

