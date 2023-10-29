Deputies connect man accused of fleeing Courtland-area traffic stop to N.C. armed carjacking

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. - Sheriff's deputies in Southampton County say they took a man into custody Sunday morning, who they believe could be behind an armed carjacking in Durham, N.C.

According to a release, late Saturday, deputies pulled over a man driving a silver Ford Focus more 100 mph on Southampton Parkway outside of Courtland.

During the traffic stop, the vehicle took off, according to deputies, before crashing near Shady Brook Trail, at which point the driver took off into the woods.

Deputies say they later learned the vehicle was reported stolen following an armed carjacking in Durham, N.C. earlier that day.

After releasing the suspect's description, the Southampton County Sheriff's Office says it received a call around 6 a.m. Sunday for a man matching the description at a 7-Eleven on Southampton Parkway near Jerusalem Road.

When deputies arrived on scene, they say the man locked himself in the store's bathroom. Following negotiations, he was taken into custody without incident.

Deputies report finding a gun inside the store as well.

The Southampton County Sheriff's Office says it's still investigating the incident and working with the Durham Police Department.

