Deputy arrested for giving prisoners illegal materials: Southampton Co. Sheriff's Office

COURTLAND, Va. — A Southampton sheriff's deputy was arrested for allegedly giving illegal materials to prisoners.

Katie Renay McCann, 34, of Suffolk was appointed a deputy on July, 3 2023, according to press release. She was fired on Monday after the Southampton Sheriff's office investigated a tip about possible criminal violation.

News Fmr. Southampton Co. deputy, Franklin police officer charged in husband's death Jay Greene

Fmr. Southampton Co. deputy, Franklin police officer charged in husband's death

The sheriff's office said this investigation led to McCann's arrest. She is charged with two felony counts of illegal conveyance of a cellular phone to a prisoner and three misdemeanor counts delivery of articles to prisoners or committed persons.

McCann was released on an unsecured bond of $5,000, according to a press release. Her first court appearance is on Sept. 8 at the Southampton District Court.