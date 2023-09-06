Watch Now
Deputy arrested for giving prisoners illegal materials: Southampton Co. Sheriff's Office

Posted at 9:10 PM, Sep 05, 2023
COURTLAND, Va. — A Southampton sheriff's deputy was arrested for allegedly giving illegal materials to prisoners.

Katie Renay McCann, 34, of Suffolk was appointed a deputy on July, 3 2023, according to press release. She was fired on Monday after the Southampton Sheriff's office investigated a tip about possible criminal violation.

The sheriff's office said this investigation led to McCann's arrest. She is charged with two felony counts of illegal conveyance of a cellular phone to a prisoner and three misdemeanor counts delivery of articles to prisoners or committed persons.

McCann was released on an unsecured bond of $5,000, according to a press release. Her first court appearance is on Sept. 8 at the Southampton District Court.

