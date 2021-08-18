Watch
Desperation, pressure for aid increase in Haiti after quake

Matias Delacroix/AP
A crane removes a truck from a pile of rocks after landslides triggered by a 7.2-magnitude earthquake that hit four days prior in River Glass, Haiti, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Posted at 5:10 PM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 17:13:11-04

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Pressure for a coordinated response to Haiti's deadly weekend earthquake is mounting as more injured trickle into hospitals already overwhelmed with thousands of patients.

Bodies are still being found in the rubble five days after the disaster. Angry crowds massed Wednesday at collapsed buildings, demanding tarps to create temporary shelters, especially after Tropical Storm Grace compounded the misery in the impoverished country by bringing heavy rain on Monday and Tuesday.

Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency put the number of deaths from Saturday's earthquake at 1,941. It also said 9,900 people were injured. Many of them have had to wait outside in stifling heat for medical assistance.

