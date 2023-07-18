Watch Now
Detectives looking for suspects after early morning burglary at Norfolk Premium Outlets
Posted at 1:22 PM, Jul 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-18 13:27:24-04

NORFOLK, Va. — Officers say they were called to the Sunglass Shack in the Norfolk Premium Outlets around 8:45 a.m. for the report of a commercial burglary.

When they arrived, they fund that the store had been broken into and items had been taken.

During the investigation, detectives received security footage that shows the suspects entering the store through a broken glass window around 4:19 a.m.

Police say the suspects are men.

If you have any information about the incident, or recognize the men involved, police ask that you call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is an ongoing investigation.

