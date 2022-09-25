Watch Now
News

Actions

Did you see it?! News 3 viewers catch SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket streaking across Hampton Roads skies

E2A946C4-B6C5-4D33-931E-0F6B96F45EDA.jpeg
Lydia Simon
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket seen over Chesapeake, VA on Saturday, September 24.
E2A946C4-B6C5-4D33-931E-0F6B96F45EDA.jpeg
Posted at 9:23 AM, Sep 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-25 09:23:30-04

Strange object? UFO? Nope, it was SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket that launched from Cape Canaveral, Fla. on Saturday.

Numerous viewers emailed News 3 pictures and video of a bright light moving across the sky Saturday night.

SpaceX launched the rocket around 7:30 p.m. According to the company, it's carrying 52 Starlink satellites to add to its broadband internet network.

According to April Phillips with NASA Langley Research Center, the rocket launched from a Space Force Military Base.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ZE26377-HamPhoto.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Making Strides in Hampton Roads: American Cancer Society to host events