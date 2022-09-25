Did you see it?! News 3 viewers catch SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket streaking across Hampton Roads skies

Strange object? UFO? Nope, it was SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket that launched from Cape Canaveral, Fla. on Saturday.

Numerous viewers emailed News 3 pictures and video of a bright light moving across the sky Saturday night.

SpaceX launched the rocket around 7:30 p.m. According to the company, it's carrying 52 Starlink satellites to add to its broadband internet network.

Falcon 9 launches 52 Starlink satellites to orbit pic.twitter.com/A4eGu4lmz0 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 25, 2022

According to April Phillips with NASA Langley Research Center, the rocket launched from a Space Force Military Base.