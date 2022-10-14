Disney On Ice returns to Hampton Coliseum

HAMPTON, Va. - Normally, we don't talk about Bruno, but we'll make an exception this weekend.

Disney On Ice is back in Hampton Roads, featuring characters from Disney classics Frozen and Encanto performing world-class skating and aerial acrobatics.

According to a release, "audiences will see Anna, Elsa, Mirabel, and the Madrigal family live, as well as fan favorites Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald, Goofy, and many more."

Fans can catch performances at Hampton Coliseum through the weekend of October 13-16.

Performances run:

Thursday, October 13 at 7 p.m.

Friday, October 14 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 15 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, October 16 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Tickets are around $25 and can be purchased HERE.