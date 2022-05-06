Do you like your wine dry? Annual Town Point Virginia Wine Festival is on, rain or shine

NORFOLK, Va. – Setup is underway for the 14th annual Spring Town Point Virginia Wine Festival. It’s taking place Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8 off Waterside Drive.

The festivals showcases more than 25 of the Commonwealth’s top wineries along the Elizabeth River. There will also be gourmet food, merchants and live music.

The event is rain or shine, according to Festevents Marketing Director Jordan Lett. He explained that unused tickets for Saturday, May 7th will be accepted on Sunday, May 8th if a guest wants to switch the day that they plan to attend to have a better chance of preferable weather.

However, according to News 3 meteorologist Myles Henderson, Saturday morning will likely be the best bet for those wanting to stay dry, weatherwise.

The Wine Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, though wine sampling ends at 4:30 p.m.

Festevents encourages festival-goers to check their social media and website for any updates.

