Department of Corrections responds to prisoner complaints inside area prisons, explains safety protocols

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The quarters are cramped and transmission rates are high. COVID-19 is spreading inside our area prisons and correctional institutions.

Monday, News 3 reported on the St. Bride's facility Chesapeake, where one inmate says he has not received even the first vaccine.

Tuesday, News 3 received a call from inside the Indian Creek Correctional Center in Chesapeake.

The Department of Corrections confirmed Tuesday that Indian Creek is amid a COVID-19 outbreak as 46 inmates have COVID, and 50 staff members as well.

"It's our lives that are put in peril and betterment of lives is lessened," said inmate Tracy Moore. "We are experiencing a massive high rate of infection in compound, we are just coming off a 15 day quarantine."

The Department of Corrections (DOC) has stopped all visitations to mitigate the spread until mid-February But Moss said there are other issues inside the prison.

"Why haven’t we not been able to get second shot?" he asked News 3. "They don't give a reason, they have clinics, but no one knows when the times are."

Dr. Trey Fuller, Assistnat Health Director with the DOC says it could just be a misunderstanding regarding Moss' case.

"They should just be able to ask, access should be instant," said Fuller. Fuller added that clinics are held several times a month and the vaccination rate inside Indian Creek is 78%.

"I would would encourage an inmate with an issue to put it in writing," he said.

Fuller said if there is an outbreak "point prevalence" or one time testing for all inmates and staff is performed.

"We are also monitoring wastewater for COVID if there there is inclination weekly that wastewater is spiking we test full staff and inmates," said Fuller.

Moss says he feels trapped, and his health is at risk. "We have had no visits we don’t get outside, 24 hours a day in pod, no movement whatsoever," said Moss.

Fuller says the DOC has administered more than 25,000 vaccines since the pandemic. "I want family members to know we are doing everything we can as hard as we can to keep family members safe ," said Fuller.

For a look at the COVID states inside the DOC click here.