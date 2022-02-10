Doctor and friend of Bob Saget shares his thoughts on actor's cause of death and gives warning signs of head injuries

NORFOLK, Va. – A medical examiner has ruled that it was head trauma that killed actor and comedian Bob Saget. The news is surprising to some, and the uncertainty has some questioning not only the details of what happened, but what should one do if they sustain a head injury.

Dr. Craig Futterman works at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. and was a good friend of Saget’s. The two grew up in Norfolk.

“It’s hard because Bob was a friend, and Bob was such a good guy and really at the peak of his career, and for a silly accident like this to happen… we don’t know exactly what it was, but whether he fell or hit his head on something, it’s just sad. And that’s the way I feel for Bob’s family,” expressed Dr. Futterman.

Saget was found dead Jan. 9 in a Florida hotel room. He’d performed in the area the night before as part of a stand-up tour.

A statement from Saget’s family read, “They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

While deaths from traumatic brain injuries are rare, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports there are an estimated 1.5 million traumatic brain injuries in the U.S. yearly.

Dr. Futterman told News 3, “This happens a lot more than you think. It comes out when people are well-known like Bob or when it’s a child sometimes, it gets a lot of publicity. Frankly, I’m glad it does get a lot of publicity, because sometimes it increases our awareness, and we make better efforts to avoid these things.”

He added that if someone sustains a head injury, they should seek medical attention to be on the safe side.

Futterman shared some warning signs:

Physical Symptoms - which may be immediate or with in 1 hour:

· Loss of consciousness

· Mild to severe headache

· Nausea or vomiting

· Dilation of pupils

· Loss of coordination

· Convulsion

· Dizziness or fatigue

· Loss of balance

· Sensory Symptoms

· Blurred vision

· Double vision

· Ringing sound in ears

· Loss of ability to smell

· Sensitivity to light or sound

Mental Symptoms

· Memory problems

· Alexia

· Speaking disorder

· Dysgraphia

· Mood swings

· Depression or Anxiety

· Coma